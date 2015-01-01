Police Remind Residents to Follow Key Safety Tips This Halloween

New Glasgow Regional Police officers and police throughout Pictou County will be out on patrol during Halloween festivities this evening.

In order to keep kids safe this Halloween, police are asking residents to remember some key safety tips to help keep everyone safe.

Kids should trick-or-treat in groups or with parents and guardians. If older kids go alone, designate areas for them to stay within, and set a time limit.

Kids are also advised to not enter the home and trick or treat from the outside, wear light-colored costumes or costumes with reflective strips, and to make sure they can see through a mask or makeup.

Parents are also asked to check the candy your child brings home and throw out anything that is opened.

Homeowners are asked to turn on their home light on to let children know they’re welcome and turn their light off when you are finished dishing out candy.

Drivers asked to go slow, drive with their lights on, and use extra caution when driving in residential neighborhoods.