Police and Fire Department Investigators say Fires Behind Aberdeen Hospital Deliberately Set

New Glasgow Regional Police and the Town’s Fire Department are investigating two acts of arson that occurred in a wooded area behind the Aberdeen Hospital on East River Road.

Police say the fires were reported at 4:35 Tuesday afternoon.

When police and fire personnel arrived on the scene, they found two fires within several feet of each other.

No one was injured and the fires were safely extinguished.

Preliminary investigation has determined the fires were intentionally set.

Police department spokesman Constable Ken MacDonald says any deliberate fire set, especially with the current dry conditions in the province is a blatant disregard for public safety.

If you have any information on this incident, call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.