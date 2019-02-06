Police say Missing Kings County Teen May be in New Glasgow or Antigonish Area

Kings District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Klarrissa Jeannett

Williams. RCMP say it is possible she is in the New Glasgow or Antigonish area.

On Monday at approximately 08:30 a.m, Williams left her North Kentville home for school but never arrived. Williams is 5-foot-4, with a tall slender build, approximately 90 pounds, with long purple and pink hair (normally light brown). At the time she was last seen, Williams was wearing grey sweat pants and a black sweat shirt. Her hair was in braids and she was carrying a pink and black teddy bear.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS.