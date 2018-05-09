Police search Cannabis Dispensary in New Glasgow; three charged

Police have charged three people after a raid on a cannabis dispensary in New Glasgow Monday. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Police searched Scotia Green Inc. at 559 East River Road. Officers seized a quantity of marijuana, resin, derivatives and cash.

A 32-year-old Mount Uniacke man is charged with one count of production of a controlled substance, and two counts each of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 56-year-old Trenton woman and a 43-year-old woman from Pictou have both been charged with two counts of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. All have been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.