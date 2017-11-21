Police searching for a missing person in Antigonish County

The Antigonish RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Jacob Spin of Monastery was last seen prior to 10:00pm Sunday evening when he

left his home on Old Mulgrave Road.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with short brown hair, blue eyes and wears black eye glasses. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of the original Nintendo controller on the front, blue jeans and unknown footwear. The RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services have been assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jacob Spin to contact the Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500.