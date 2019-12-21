Police seek New Glasgow armed robbery suspects

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged armed robbery at the Tara Inn on East River Road this morning. Around 5:45 am, two men entered a guest room and left with an undisclosed amount of money and other property. No one was hurt. Suspects immediately left the area, travelling southbound on East River Road in a 2014 Maroon Toyota Rav4 with Nova Scotia licence plate GKU 563. Both men are described as Caucasian, with one man having a beard. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.