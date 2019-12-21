Police seek New Glasgow armed robbery suspects

New Glasgow Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged armed robbery at the Tara Inn on East River Road this morning. Around 5:45 am, two men entered a guest room and left with an undisclosed amount of money and other property. No one was hurt. Suspects immediately left the area, travelling southbound on East River Road in a 2014 Maroon Toyota Rav4 with Nova Scotia licence plate GKU 563. Both men are described as Caucasian, with one man having a beard. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province will uphold the Boat Harbour Act, rejecting calls by Northern Pulp to extend the January 31st deadline to stop pumping effluent near the Pictou Landing First Nation. http://bit.ly/2EAGQLQ
Premier rejects Northern Pulp’s calls for an Extension...1:36 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Stephen McNeil says the province will honour a commitment it made, that the Northern Pulp mill must stop pumping wastewater into Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation after January 31st. McNeil made the announcement this morning, rejecting the mill’s pleas for an extension. McNeil has also announced the creation of a 50 million dollar transition […]
Sports Roundup – December 216:34 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the Major Midget League, the Pictou County Weeks Crushers have two games this weekend: tonight at home against the Valley Wildcats, then in Halifax on Sunday versus the McDonalds at 12:30. The Cape Breton West Islanders are on the road to play the Halifax McDonalds tonight at 7:30, then take on Cole […]