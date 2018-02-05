Police seek Public’s Help after Two Girls Approached in Pictou County

Pictou County RCMP are looking for a suspicious man who approached two 10-year-old girls last month.

Police say shortly after 4 p.m. on January 18th, a man in a silver coloured SUV stopped just ahead of the two girls who were along Stellarton Trafalgar Road in Riverton. Police the say the car waited for about a minute then came back in the opposite direction, turned again and approached the girls.

The girls jumped over a small embankment and into a field. The driver, described as an older balding man with gray hair and a moustache, asked the girls to come up and closed the door on his vehicle. He was alone. He repeated his request several times, becoming more aggressive each time and the girls yelled “no” at him. The SUV left the area and the girls were not harmed.

As the SUV left the area, a passing car with two women stopped and asked the girls if they were okay. The girls said “yes” and the women left.

If you have any information on this incident call the RCMP at 902-755-4141 or 1-800-803-RCMP. You can also call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.