New Glasgow Police seek Suspect in Connection with an Attempted Robbery

The New Glasgow Regional Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery last night.

Police say officers were called to Wilsons Gas Bar on Marsh Street at around 9:45 Thursday

evening, where a man carrying a shovel demanded cigarettes. After a brief verbal altercation with the staff member, the suspect left the area on foot.

A picture of the suspect, captured by surveillance cameras is posted on the 989XFM Facebook page. The suspect is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, medium build, wearing a blue hoodie with UNH Hockey in white letters on it. He was also wearing yellow plaid pants, black sneakers and black and yellow gloves.

If you have any information on this incident, call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.