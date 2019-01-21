Police seek two suspects from Recent Theft at a Port Hawkesbury Business

The Inverness District RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects following a

theft from a business on Reeves Street in Port Hawkesbury.

Police say on January 10th around 7:30 p.m., a woman and a man entered the business together. RCMP say the man picked up multiple perfume bottles, placed them inside his jacket then deposited them into the woman’s purse. They then left the business together.

The female suspect is described as being in her 40’s with short black hair and fair complexion. She was wearing a black jacket. The man is described as being in his late 40’s with grey hair and a grey beard. He was wearing a black jacket and black pants. He was in a wheelchair and appeared to have one leg.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Inverness District RCMP at (902) 625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.