New Glasgow Regional Police Seeking a Male Involved in a Disturbance at a Local Restaurant

New Glasgow Regional Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male involved in a disturbance on September 9th at a Pizza Delight restaurant on East River Road.
Police were called to the restaurant where a group of six patrons were harassing a female staff member. Police say a male touched the back of the employee’s leg while she was placing plates on the table. When the employee was clearing the plates, police say the same male touched her a second time. The group was asked to leave. Police say an argument ensued and the male made derogatory comments towards the staff member and threw a fork at her before leaving.
If you have any information on this incident, call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941, Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.