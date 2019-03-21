Police seeking Public’s Help in a Theft from Arichat Business

The Richmond County RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in

connection with a theft from a business in Arichat.

Police say at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, a woman left a business on Highway 206 without paying for three bottles of alcohol.

The woman is described at approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall, medium build with black hair. She was wearing a black jacket and light coloured pants.

If you have any information on this incident call the Arichat RCMP at 902-226-2533 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.