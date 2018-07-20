Police seize 80,000 illegal Cigarettes, Thorburn Man Charged

Police arrested a Thorburn man with what is estimated to be around $22,000 worth of illegal cigarettes.

The man was arrested on July 12, following an investigation by Service Nova Scotia, the New Brunswick Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Unit and Cumberland District RCMP. The 65-year-old was arrested after being found in possession of 80,000 illegal cigarettes, the provincial tax value of which is $22,016

A release from Service Nova Scotia states the man is set to appear in Amherst provincial court on Oct. 15 to face charges under the provincial Revenue Act, the federal Excise Act 2001 and the Criminal Code.

Since Jan. 1, 2017, the Compliance and Special Investigations Unit has seized over 2.8 million illegal cigarettes, with an estimated provincial tax value of $776,064.