Police Seize Cocaine, Cash, and Drug Paraphernalia in Mulgrave, Two People Charged

The Inverness/Richmond County RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged two people with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking following a recent investigation.

At around 8 a.m. on November 18, police executed a search warrant at a Main Street home in Mulgrave. Police detained three people who were later allowed to leave after police determined they were not involved in the investigation. During the search, police located cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia.

Later in the day, Police arrested 41-year-old Catherine Ann Snow of Port Hastings without incident. Snow faces a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Police also arrested 44-year-old Brenton Lee MacKinnon of Mulgrave, without incident on November 23. MacKinnon faces a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Police released both with conditions, with Snow and MacKinnon set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on January 31.

Antigonish RCMP and the Port Hawkesbury RCMP assisted in the investigation.