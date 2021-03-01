Police Seize Cocaine, Hydromorphone at a Louisdale Home

Charges have been laid following a drug seizure in Louisdale late last week.

Richmond County RCMP officers searched a home in the community on Friday and nabbed a quantity of hydromorphone, cocaine, a cellular device and other drug paraphernalia. A man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

58-year-old Herbert Joseph Sampson of Louisdale has been charged with two counts of Possession of Cocaine and Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking. The drugs are being sent for lab testing. Sampson is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 26th.

A second person who was arrested at the scene, a 25-year-old woman was released by police and will not be charged.