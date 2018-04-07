Police seize Cocaine, Marijuana, Anabolic Steroids, and Uncover a Marijuana Grow Operation in Pictou County

There’s been a drug bust in Stellarton. Members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with help from the Stellarton Police Service and the New Glasgow Regional Police Canine Unit, searched a home on Rutherford Street Friday afternoon.

Officers confiscated a quantity of cocaine, along with marijuana, cannabis derivatives, and anabolic steroids. Police also discovered a clandestine marijuana grow operation and seized items associated with marijuana production.

A 27-year-old Stellarton man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, production of marijuana, and possession of cannabis derivatives in connection with the seizure. The man remains in custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.