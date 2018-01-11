Police seize Cocaine, Marijuana in Pictou County

Early on Tuesday morning, a drug bust occurred in the Stellarton area. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, along with the Stellarton Police Service, New Glasgow Regional Police Canine and Truro Police Service Canine, executed a search warrant at a residence on MacKay Street.

Police seized a quantity of cocaine, cannabis marijuana and cannabis resin. As a result of the search, a 27 year old was arrested and charged for a number of drug related offences, including possession for the purpose of trafficking. The male remains in custody and will appear in court at a later date.