Police seize Cocaine, Methamphetamine in Pictou County drug seizure

There’s been a drug bust over the weekend in Pictou County. Early Sunday morning, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police seized a quantity of cocaine and methamphetamine on Stewart Street in New Glasgow.

Police arrested a 56-year-old MacPherson’s Mills man, charging him with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. He has been released from custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.