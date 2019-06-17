Police Seize Drugs During a Victoria County Traffic Stop

RCMP say Cannabis and Cocaine were seized during a recent traffic stop in Victoria County. Last Wednesday, the RCMP’s North East Traffic Services-Cape Breton were conducting patrols on Highway 105 in Bras d’Or when a car was pulled over by police for an expired licence plate. During the stop, open Cannabis was seen by officers near the driver. The driver and vehicle were searched and police also seized cocaine. In addition, the vehicle was impounded.

A 33-year-old man from Bras d’Or was charged with Driving With an Expired Licence Plate, Driving Without Insurance, and Driving While Licence Revoked. He was also charged with Illegal Transportation of Cannabis, Possession of Cocaine and Breach of Undertaking. He is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on July 31st.