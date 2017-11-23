Police seize Marijuana and Ammunition during a raid in Pictou County

There’s been a drug bust in Stellarton. On Wednesday morning, members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Stellarton Police searched a home on Pleasant Street.

Police seized a quantity of ammunition, marijuana and unidentified substances. Officers later arrested a 36-year-old Stellarton man, charging him with Failing to Comply with a Conditional Sentence Order, Failing to Comply with a Prohibition Order, Unsafe Storage of Ammunition, as well as Production and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The man remains in custody and will appear in Provincial Court at a later date.