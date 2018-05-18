Police Seize Significant Quantity of Cocaine during Bust in Port Hawkesbury

There’s been a drug bust in Port Hawkesbury. RCMP says after a five month investigation, members of the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home and found a significant quantity of cocaine, marijuana, cutting agent, scales, packaging material and equipment.

Two men, 24-year-old Morgan Stark of Troy and 27-year-old Adam Stark of Port Hawkesbury have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking a Controlled Substance. Both appeared in court on Thursday and were released on conditions. A third person, Jonathan Nicholson, has been charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and three counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance. He remains at large. Police are continuing their investigation.