Police stop motorist in Pictou County for excessive speeding

104. A motorist from Cape Breton was charged for stunting Wednesday in Pictou County. The vehicle was clocked at 163 km/h in the Salt Springs section of Highway104.

As a result, the 23 year old was charged for stunting, which results in an automatic license suspension for 7 days and having his vehicle seized. The driver was also operating the motor vehicle without a valid license. The driver was fined $2,422.50.