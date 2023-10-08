Police Suspend Search for Missing Port Hawkesbury Man

The search has been suspended for a missing Port Hawkesbury man.

Derek Kruger was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish on September 29th. Ground Search and Rescue Teams have been searching for Kruger in the Greenfield, Colchester County area where his red Mazda Miata was located on a logging road. RCMP Dog Services and a helicopter from Natural Resources and Renewables also assisted in the search.

Police say the search for Kruger was suspended Saturday evening, but may be reactivated if new leads or information is brought forward.

Derek Kruger is described as 5-foot-4 with brown hair, and wearing glasses and a hearing aid.

The investigation is continuing. There is no indication of criminal activity.

Anyone with information on Derek Kruger’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.