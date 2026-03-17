Police Town Council Discusses a Possible Combined Police Advisory Board with Trenton and the Municipality of Pictou County

With RCMP taking over policing in Trenton next month, Pictou town council discussed the possibility of the two towns forming a combined Police Advisory Board, which could also include the Municipality of Pictou County, as the RCMP operates there as well.

Mayor Jim Ryan and council believe the three municipalities have common interests when it comes to policing, and that a single board could streamline the process for the Mounties. The main concern raised was whether a combined board would provide adequate representation for each municipality without becoming too large and unwieldy.

Council asked CAO Kyle Slaunwhite to begin discussions with Trenton and the County, gauge their interest in a possible combined police advisory board, and if so, begin the process of working out a possible structure.