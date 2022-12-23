Police Urge Travellers to Exercise Caution with Holiday Storm Approaching

With an upcoming storm on the weekend, police are asking residents to be cautious when making holiday travel plans.

Yesterday, Nova Scotia Power stated it is preparing for high winds and heavy rain across the province, beginning in the western part of Nova Scotia Friday afternoon and moving into Cape Breton overnight and into Saturday morning.

Antigonish RCMP Sgt. Warren MacBeath suggested people keep their eyes and ears open for weather and road condition updates. The police are suggesting people travel before or after the storm, or leave themselves extra time to be on the road.

MacBeath pointed to post-tropical storm Fiona, noting how the extended loss of power affected daily lives. He suggested residents prepare and plan for power outages.