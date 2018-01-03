Police will monitor for Infractions at Intersections in Antigonish

for the Police Advisory Board, and says that during the month of January, the RCMP are going to be paying close attention to drivers in intersections, and crosswalks. An Antigonish Town councilor says that the RCMP will be keeping an eye open this month for infractions around intersections. Councillor Jack MacPherson is Chairfor the Police Advisory Board, and says that during the month of January, the RCMP are going to be paying close attention to drivers in intersections, and crosswalks.

MacPherson adds that this is well timed, given a new set of traffic lights that will be turned on in the area:

MacPherson says the lights at Highland Drive and West Street should be activated today.