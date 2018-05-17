Police Working with Agencies and Fishing Community following Incident in Guysborough County

Guysborough District RCMP are looking into a couple of incidents involving the local fishing community.

Early Sunday morning, police received a report of one fishing boat was deliberately rammed by another. Although no one was hurt, one fishing boat was damaged.

On Monday night, shortly before 8, RCMP responded to a complaint of a man being assauled by another male. Police believe this is related to the boat ramming. Three men were arrested in connection with the incident, a 26-year-old and 52-year-old both from Ecum Secum and a 27-year-old male from Beaver Dam. All three are facing one count of Assault Causing Bodily Harm. The victim sustained injuries, requiring transport to hospital.

Police say they are working with partner agencies and members of the fishing community in order to resolve these matters. Police also ask the public to report crimes to RCMP and not engage in vigilante justice.