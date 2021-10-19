Policing Costs Raised at Mulgrave Town Council

At the regular council meeting held in the Town of Mulgrave on Monday night council discussed the cost of policing.

Over a year ago, the town had been in talks with a police liaison officer about the cost of policing in the town, where RCMP members are dispatched from the detachment in Port Hawkesbury.

Mulgrave asserts that they receive the service equivalent of half an officer while paying for one full position. The town had hoped that municipalities receiving more policing would help offset the cost for Mulgrave, but they have now been told by the liaison officer that no offers of help have been made by other municipalities.

Mulgrave expects its policing costs to increase to $171,000 from $163,000 this year.