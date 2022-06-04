Polls Close tonight for District 2 Special Election in Inverness County

A vacant seat on Inverness County Council will be filled today. A special election is being held in

District 2, which includes the communities of the Margarees, St.-Joseph-du-Moine and Grand Etang. The special election was called following the death of councillor and Warden Laurie Cranton in March

Voting in this special election is electronic, either by phone or online. Voting began May 24; polls will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Six candidates are running; Alfred Aucoin, Shaun Bennett, John Carmichael, Seph Peters, Blair W. Phillips and Rob Romard