Polotek man Faces Eight Charges after Police Received a Report with a Firearm Inside an Apartment

A Potlotek man faces eight charges following an incident on Monday.

On that day at approximately 4:45 p.m., Richmond County District RCMP received a report of a person with a firearm inside an apartment in Potlotek.

When officers arrived, other people were able to leave the unit unharmed and officers confirmed that the only person inside was the man, identified as Avery Doucette. Officers then directed people in other units in the building to temporarily evacuate.

In the interest of public safety, ERT, a crisis negotiator, traffic services, and RCMP Police Dog Services attended to support general duty officers. At approximately 9:47 p.m., officers entered the residence and safely arrested Doucette. Investigators located and seized a loaded .308 rifle and a variety of ammunition.

The 36-year-old Doucette faces eight charges including two counts of Careless Use of Firearm, other weapons offences, and three counts of Failure to Comply with an Undertaking. He appeared in court on November 3 and remains in custody pending future court dates.