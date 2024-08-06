Pomquet 250 Celebrations Begin on Friday

Residents in Pomquet are marking a signicant milestone in a big way.

There is a week-long celebration called Pomquet 250. It begins Friday. There are nine local organizations involved in planning activities for Pomquet 250.

Volunteer Colette Rennie, says the event recognizes 250 years since the first Acadian settlers moved to the area in 1774. She says it’s believed they landed in Tracadie and Havre Boucher, moving along the coast to Pomquet. They were exiles, arriving from St. Malo, France; arranging passage with merchants from the Isle of Jersey.

The week includes a number of events at Chez Delaurier including lunches, and a breakfast. There’s also a full day of activities including a concert of the final day of the festival on August 16th. There’s also a concert featuring Robert Bouchard Saturday night at the Pomquet Community Centre.

Other events include a flag raising for Acadian day on the 15th at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, an open house at the Pomquet Museum, a beach day at Pomquet beach on the 12th. A full list of activities can be found on the Pomquet 250 Facebook Fan Page.