Pomquet 250 Ready to Begin

A week-long celebration is about to begin in Pomquet.

Friday marks the launch of Pomquet 250. It recognizes the 250th anniversary of the arrival of the first Acadian settlers in the area in 1774.

The celebrations include concerts, washer toss, scavenger hunt, a beach day, a bingo, raising of the Acadian Flag on Thursday at Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet, and an Open House at the Pomquet Museum.

One of the volunteers for Pomquet 250, Charlie MacDonald says there’s a sense of excitment in the community.

There are 9 organizations involved in the planning of Pomquet 250. A complete schedule for the week-long festival can be found on the Pomquet 250 Facebook Fan Page.