Pomquet Come Home Days to Be Held August 15th to 17th

Building on the success of its 250th birthday celebrations last year, residents of Pomquet have a developed a weekend festival for mid-August. It’s called Pomquet Come Home Days, set for August 15th to 17th.

Two of the organizers of the event, Charlie MacDonald and Colette Rennie say the anchor of the festival will be at Chez DesLauriers on Friday, August 15th; National Acadian Day. MacDonald says a number of activities are planned on that day.

On Saturday there’s a Strawberry Shortcake Social Tea from 12 to 3 pm at Chez DesLauriers, and a relaunching of the museum from 6 to 8 pm.

On Sunday from 11 until 2 pm, there’s the return of the Salmon Supper, a long-running popular local event that ended 20 years ago. For more information, check the Pomquet Come Home Days Facebook Page