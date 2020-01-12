Listen Live
Cancellation:
The Jan 12th, 11 a.m. service at Scotsburn Bethel Presbyterian is cancelled because of freezing rain warnings.
They will be holding a 7 PM service this evening at Scotsburn Bethel. (Saturday, January 11th.)
Richmond County RCMP Charge Two Men follow a Home Disturbanc...1:17 pm | Read Full Article
Richmond County RCMP say two men are facing charges following a disturbance at a home on Chapel Island Road. RCMP say when officers arrived at the house shortly before 11 Thursday evening, the home owner told police two men with a dog arrived, trying to sell drugs to her. The homeowner yelled at the two […]
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop2:10 pm | Read Full Article
You’ll be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down 1.5 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.15.2 in the eastern mainland, in […]
Former Bulldogs, Crushers Head Coach Troy Ryan named Head Co...2:05 pm | Read Full Article
A former head coach of the Antigonish Junior A Bulldogs, Pictou County Weeks Crushers and Campbellton Tigers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League is now leading the Canadian Women’s Hockey Team. Hockey Canada says Troy Ryan will take over as head coach of the team, effective immediately. Ryan had been an assistant coach with the […]