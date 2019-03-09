Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Some are against changing the clocks, other like it. What do you think? https://t.co/MpuX8KWXBP to post...
Stellarton man faces numerous charges following an incident ...10:16 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional police arrested a Stellarton man on a number of charges including assault with a weapon. At approximately 9:00 a.m. yesterday, the New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a disturbance on Mechanic Street in Trenton. Following an investigation, officers arrested a 30 year-old male from Stellarton. The man faces charges of assault with […]
MacMaster meets with Premier regarding local health care10:13 am | Read Full Article
A local MLA is hopeful a meeting with the premier will lead to improvements in health care in his constituency. Last week, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster, along with Dr. Jeannie MacGillivray and Dr. Gopi Pillai. met with Premier Stephen McNeil in Halifax. MacMaster said they asked for the meeting for two reasons. One was the […]
Sports Roundup – March 37:08 am | Read Full Article
In Nova Scotia Junior Hockey, the Strait Pirates look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Antigonish Farmers Mutual Bulldogs. Play is in Antigonish tonight at 7:30. Meanwhile, the Pictou County Scotians will try to tie their series with the Glace Bay Junior Miners. The teams play game four tonight in Trenton at 6. […]