Public Notice:
Please be advised that the Antigonish Community Dog Park has been re-opened to the public as of Thursday, July 14th.
Two graduates from local culinary programs at the Nova Scotia Community College are recipients of awards from the Lieutenant-Governor. https://bit.ly/3RADvRm
The Special Olympics Nova Scotia Provincial Games in Antigonish are edging closer. https://bit.ly/3nYFL78
Law Enforcement and Michelin Torch Run to be Held Friday3:59 pm | Read Full Article
The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run will be held in Pictou County on Friday, in conjunction with the Michelin Torch run. Runners from law enforcement and Michelin will run through Pictou County to raise awareness of Special Olympics Nova Scotia and the Summer Games in Antigonish this weekend. The Torch Run begins with an opening […]
New Liberal Leader Zach Churchill Moving Forward in Helping ...3:57 pm | Read Full Article
The new leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party said he is feeling energized to rebuild the organization in local communities. Nova Scotia Liberals elected Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill as the new leader of the party on July 5, replacing interim leader and Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin, who stepped down in January. Churchill said it`s […]
Field announced for IWK 2504:01 pm | Read Full Article
The official entry list has been announced for the July 23rd running of the IWK 250 at Riverside International Speedway. There are 27 drivers in the field. Local entries include Number 89 Donald Chisholm of Antigonish and Number 88 Russel Smith Junior of Lakeside with the Nova Racing Team. Also in the field is Ryan […]