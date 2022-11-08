Poppy Campaign Successful for Antigonish Legion

Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59 poppy chair JP MacEachern says this year’s Remembrance Day poppy campaign is going well.

MacEachern thanked residents for their generosity.

The Antigonish Remembrance Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on November 11 at the Cenotaph Monument at Columbus Field.

Prior to the ceremony, the veteran’s march will begin at the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise, home of Royal Canadian Legion Arras Branch 59, move on to Church Street, then onto Main Street and head to the field. The March will return the same way after the ceremony and traffic will be closed in the area during the march.