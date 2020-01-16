Popularity of Outdoor Skating at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex Growing

With the use increasing on the outdoor skating surfaces at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex , the Guysborough District Municipality’s warden says their public works department has to be commended on getting the ice installed.

Following January’s regular monthly council meeting yesterday, Vernon Pitts said the ice was installed so early this year; they had ice in before the oval in Halifax did.

He suggested the facility is being utilized more and he finds there to be a large increase over last year, as it was new and now people, who visited last year are coming back and spreading the word.

Pitts said the community is proud of this asset and a vast majority of their residents use the ice surfaces but they have a lot of people coming from Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury, and even Pictou County coming down for an enjoyable skate or to play a little pickup hockey.

The more people use it, the better it is for the municipality, Pitts said, as it certainly justifies their investment into the facility.