The Town of Port Hawkesbury and the community of Canso tied each other in a hands across the bay Bluenose Flotilla challenge sponsored by the Canso Area Development Association and the Festival of the Strait.

The event was in support of a welcome of the Bluenose 2 to the communities this summer, with a welcoming flotilla at Port Hawkesbury on July 3rd, and with departing flotilla from Canso Harbour on July 9th.