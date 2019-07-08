Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Competes in Final Meet of the Season

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent 8 AAA qualified swimmers to the Ken Dunn Provincial Championships over the weekend at Dalplex. These eights swimmers battled it out in a pool of 430 of the top swimmers from the Atlantic Canada and Ontario. Riley Avery, powered to 4th place in the 1500m Freestyle with a new team record as well as new team records for his age group in 200m Backstroke, 400m Freestyle, and I.M. with new personal best times in every event he swam. Malcom Cameron, in his last meet for PHAST, swam to 6th in the 100m , 5th in the 200m, and 4th in the 50m Breaststroke. Aidan Doucet, also swimming his last meet with PHAST, flew to 2nd in the 50m and 1st in the 100m Butterfly B finals. Joshua Elsworth stroked to 5th in the 50m Breaststroke B Final. Cein (Key-in) Kennedy recorded new Personal Beast times every time he got in the pool. Matthew Penner, the third grad swimming his last PHAST meet, stroked to 8th in the 100m, 6th, in the 200m and 50m Breaststroke. Lily Poffenroth held her own and placed solidly in the competitive Backstroke and Freestyle events. Anna Robinson recorded several new Personal Best times and placed 8th in the 100m Backstroke B Final and set a new team record in 50m Freestyle. This meet concludes the 10 month swim season of PHAST.