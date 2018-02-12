Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team go to Dalplex meet

The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent six senior qualified swimmers to the Senior Long Course Development meet at Dalplex the weekend of February 10-11th. The six person squad had an impressive showing. Open unofficial results show Riley Avery taking 6th place in the 1500m Freestyle, and 4th in the 400m I.M. Abby Poffenroth swam to 8th in the 100m and 7th in the 200m, and 4th in the 50m Breaststroke. Anna Robinson took 8th in the 1500m Freestyle, and 7th in the 400m I.M. Official results will likely reveal more top 8 finishes for Hannah Austen, Josh Elsworth, and Lily Poffenroth as well. Stay tuned for more PHAST news as swimmers head to Junior Provincial’s next weekend, and gear up to host a Nova Tech meet the following weekend.