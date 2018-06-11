Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Hosts Provincial Junior Championships

across the province for Juniors, Spring Edition, Provincial Championships from June 8th -10th. St. Francis Xavier University provided the perfect venue with an “athlete’s village” residence setting, and phenomenal recreation staff. The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST, hosted 170 swimmers, from 10 teamsacross the province for Juniors, Spring Edition, Provincial Championships from June 8th -10th. St. Francis Xavier University provided the perfect venue with an “athlete’s village” residence setting, and phenomenal recreation staff.

Over three days of competition PHAST secured 4th overall for the meet. Mariah Austen swam to 7th in the 50m, and 5th in the 200m Backstroke. Elena Barzanti took 4th in the 800m Freestyle, and 50m Butterfly, 3rd in the 200m Backstroke, 2nd in the50 and 100m Freestyle, and 1st in the 200m Freestyle. Cole Beaver stroked to 4th in the 100m Backstroke. Baileigh Bekkers swam to 8th in the 400m Freestyle. Emma Crispo Stroked to 8th in the 100m Breaststroke. Joshua Elsworth powered to 4th in the 50m Backstoke and 100m Freestyle, 3rd in 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 200m I.M. and 1st. 200m and 400m Freestyle, setting a new team record. Zachary Elsworth took 7th in the50m and 200m Freestyle, 4th in the 200m I.M., and 50m Breaststroke. Meghan Hayes stroked to 7th in the 50m Backstroke, 6th in the 100m Freestyle, 5th in the 50m and 2nd in the 100m Butterfly. Cora Kehoe took 5th in the 100m Freestyle.

Cein Kennedy swam to 6th in the 50m Breaststroke, 4th in the 200m Freestyle and 200m I.M., 3rd in the 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Backstroke, 1st in the 200m Backstroke. Olivia Langley stroked to 6th in the 200m Breaststroke, and 5th in the 50 M breast stroke. Jessica MacKinnon took 4th in the 100m and 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m and 200m Backstroke and 1st in the 100m Backstroke. Colleen MacLeod powered to 5th in the 4th in the 200m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke, 2nd in the 50m Breaststroke, and 1st in the 50 and 100m freestyle earning the Meet’s Female Bronze medal for high points scorer. Illness kept Alex Penner from the first two days on competition, but not slow him down when he arrived taking 1st in the 50m Butterfly.

Matthew Penner Earned the Meet’s Male Bronze medal for high Points Scorer with a 4th in the 50m Fly and 1st place finishes in the 200, 100, and 50m Breaststroke, and 200m I.M. In Relay action the men’s squads took home a 5th, 4th, 2nd, and two 1st place finishes. Ali McLellan and Lily MacLean helped the Women’s squads secure a 6th, two 4th, 2nd and a 1st place finishes.