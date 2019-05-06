Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Participate in a pair of Swim Meets

making waves at the Acadia pool in Wolfville. PHAST age group swimmers were deployed across the province the weekend of May 4th and 5th with 3 AAA swimmers recording impressive finishes at Dalplex, while 11 AA swimmers weremaking waves at the Acadia pool in Wolfville.

AA action in Wolfville saw Hannah Austen placed 6th in the 50m Freestyle, 4th in the 200m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Breaststroke, the 100m Freestyle, 1st in the 100m and 200m Breaststroke, and the 200m Medley. Baileigh Bekkers placed 5th in the 50m Breaststroke, 4th in the 100m Breaststroke, and the 100m Butterfly. Mallory Bekkers placed 8th in the 200m Freestyle, 7th in the 50m Backstroke and the 200m Medley, 5th in the 200m Breaststroke, and 3rd in the 50m Breaststroke. Chase Cooper took 6th in the 200m Freestyle, 5th in the 100m Backstroke, 4th in the 200m Medley, 2nd in the 100m Breaststroke, 1st in the 50m Backstroke, 50m and 100m Freestyle. Emma Crispo placed 2nd in the 50m and 100m Breaststroke, and 2nd in the 200m Breaststroke. Sophie Hannah swam to 7th in the 50m Freestyle, 6th in the 50m Breaststroke, 5th in the 200m Freestyle, and 200m Medley, 3rd in the 50m Backstroke, and 2nd in the 50m Butterfly. Olivia Langley placed 8th in the 400m Medley. Oliver Long placed 7th in the 200m Medley, 5th in the 50m Backstroke, and 100m Backstroke, 4th in the 200m Freestyle, and 2nd in the 100m Freestyle. Lily MacLean swam to 6th in the 200m Freestyle, 5th in the 50m Freestyle, 3rd in the 100m Freestyle and 200m Medley, 2nd in the 50m and 100m and 200m Breaststroke. Matthew Penner placed 1st in the100m, 200m Breaststroke, and100m Butterfly. Jacob Pinkohs placed 7th in the 200m Medley, 4th in the 100m Butterfly, 3rd in the 50m Freestyle, 2nd in the 50m Backstroke, 50m Butterfly, 1st in the 50m Breaststroke and 200m Freestyle.

In Halifax the AAA squad saw Aidan Doucet take 8th in the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Freestyle, 5th in the 200m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly and 3rd in the 100m Butterfly and the 200m Medley, and 1st in the 50m Backstroke. Lily Poffenroth placed 8th in the 50m Backstroke, and 6th in the 100m Freestyle.

Anna Robinson placed 7th in the 200m, 5th in the 200m Backstroke, and4th in the 100m and 400m Freestyle.

Great squads and great swims. PHAST is looking forward to hosting AA Spring Champs in Antigonish June 8th-10th