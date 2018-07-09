Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Participate in Swim Meet

Senior Provincial Championships the weekend of July 5th-8th. PHAST was one of 25 teams from all over Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the Eastern US with over 300 swimmers in the pool. Swimmers were required to qualify for the meet in multiple events for this competition. Head Coach Rob Allen states that “our performances were impressive with over 75% of the swims being best times, or in-season best times. After a long 10 month season it was a highly successful meet.” The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team, PHAST sent an 11 member squad to the Ken DunSenior Provincial Championships the weekend of July 5th-8th. PHAST was one of 25 teams from all over Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, and the Eastern US with over 300 swimmers in the pool. Swimmers were required to qualify for the meet in multiple events for this competition. Head Coach Rob Allen states that “our performances were impressive with over 75% of the swims being best times, or in-season best times. After a long 10 month season it was a highly successful meet.”

Hannah Austen helped lead the Women’s Relay team to 6th place in the 800m Freestyle. Riley Avery took 6th in the men’s 400m I.M. and 4th in the 1500m Freestyle. Cole Beaver swam to 5th in 100m Freestyle and 4th in 50m Butterfly and Breaststroke. Malcolm Cameron stroked to 6th in the 50 and 100m Breaststroke. Aidan Doucet flew to 8th in the 100m Butterfly, 7th in the 50m Butterfly and 200m I.M. Josh Elsworth swam to 8th in the 400m Freestyle. Morley MacKinnon 5th in the 50m Backstroke. Matthew Penner took 8th in the 200m Breaststroke. Abby Poffenroth swam to 6th in the 50m Freestyle, and 4th in the 200m I.M., and200m Breaststroke, 3rd for a Bronze in the 100m B and 2nd for a Silver in the 50m Breaststroke. Lily Poffenroth took 7th in the 100m and 4th in the 50m Backstroke. Anna Robinson stroked to 8th in the 100m Backstroke. The Women’s relay teams took 7th in the 800m Freestyle event while the Men’s relay team took 5th in the 800m Freestyle. Anna Robinson swam to 8th in the 400m I.M. and 3rd for Bronze in the 50m Backstroke. The Men’s Relay squad to 8th in the 400m Freestyle, 7th in the 400m Relay, and 5th in the 800m Freestyle.

PHAST has concluded our season this past weekend and will dive back into the water mid-September as we look to improve on our results in the 2018/2019 season. If you are interested in competitive swimming check out our details at www.PHAST.ca