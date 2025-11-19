Port Hawkesbury approves Funding to Several organizations and Projects

The Town of Port Hawkesbury made some funding decisions at last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and monthly public meeting.

In response to a request for funding from the Municipality of the County of Inverness for the Inverness County Asylum Commemoration Project, councillors approved a motion to include it in their 2026-2027 budget discussions.

Town council also approved motions to provide funding for the Strait Area Yacht Club, to investigate funding sources to install turf on the town’s soccer field, provide a $1,000 sponsorship to the Billy Joe MacLean U13 AAA Hockey Tournament in January, and support the Port Hawkesbury Literacy Council’s 2025 fundraiser.