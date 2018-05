A well-known Port Hawkesbury area businessman has died. Kenzie Jones, who was the owner-operator of the MacPuffin Motel and MacKenzie Inn in Port Hastings for number of years, died this week at age 78. MacKenzie was also owner of a number of MacPuffin gift shops in the province.

MacKenzie was also known for his volunteer work, including five mission trips to the Dominican Republic. MacKenzie’s funeral is Monday.