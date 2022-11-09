Port Hawkesbury Area Group that assists Displaced Ukrainians Nominated for the YMCA Peace Medal

A community group trying help Ukrainians displaced after the Russian invasion has been

nominated for the YMCA Peace Medal.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie said it’s been his privilege to be involved with the 20 members of Strait2Ukraine which started in May, has been fundraising since June, and culminated with another fundraising event at the Port Hawkesbury Fire Hall at the beginning of October.

Nominated in the Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity category MacQuarrie said Strait2Ukraine was noticed for its fundraising and volunteer efforts to help Ukrainians arrive and settle in Nova Scotia.

The YMCA said the group has gone above and beyond, and demonstrated what it looks like when community members come together with a vision to help displaced Ukrainians. Strait2Ukraine has broken down financial barriers to get necessities to help them start their lives in a new place, the YMCA stated.

MacQuarrie said the award will be handed out on November 18 in Halifax.