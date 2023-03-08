Port Hawkesbury Asking Province to Consider Options to Promote Housing Development

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is sending a letter to the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing asking them to consider including mixed-use developments in the commercial assessment phase, or offer similar benefit to help promote or encourage housing developments in municipalities.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council also approved a motion from an in-camera session to proceed with expressions of interest for land development in the town.

CAO Terry Doyle said the town is focused on a number of areas, with the former Canso Regional Vocational School site near to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, as one property.

In the past, a hotel development was proposed for that site and Doyle said they are open to any number of ideas.

Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said the site can also host affordable or other types of housing developments.

The CAO said another hotel in the area would support the Civic Centre, as well as new and existing industry in the town. He said more accommodations would help the town apply to host larger scale conference and events.

Doyle said they will be advertising for expressions of interest with local and provincial media, as well as approaching hotel associations and industry leaders about what the town has to offer.