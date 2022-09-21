Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle Reports a Busy Summer by Town Staff

Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle said he is proud of the accomplishments of town staff this summer.

Doyle said ice was installed in the Civic Centre in mid-August and the town is expecting a new Zamboni in mid-November. The recreation department hosted successful day camps, hosted in partnership with the Strait Area Chapter of Autism Nova Scotia, which “added extra value to

that program.”

The CAO told last night’s meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the Strait Area Pool is scheduled to open September 20.

He said renovations to the Port Hawkesbury Food Bank, awarded to Blackstone Construction, are expected to start this week.

With the electrical conduit and cement pad in place, Doyle said they are awaiting the arrival of electric vehicle charging stations.

Noting the success of this year’s Granville Green Concert series, Doyle said this was also “an extremely busy summer” for the public works department, including the completion of their active transportation project on MacQuarrie Drive Extension. Along with Weeks Construction, he said public works also took on extra concrete and landscaping work. To advance their active transportation project into the waterfront, Doyle said that work is expected to start at the end of the month.

The CAO noted that 10 areas of the town were milled, repaved, and repaired by public works, along with Ocean Paving, in addition to 350 metres of sidewalk improvements.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin and Town Councillors Mark MacIver and Hughie MacDougall congratulated staff on a productive summer.