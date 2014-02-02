Port Hawkesbury Council wants to discuss Reeves Street

Town Councillors in Port Hawkesbury will meet to talk about Reeves Street.

CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting that town staff met on March 1 with consultants, as well as with officials from the Department of Public Works to discuss the Destination Reeves Street project. Doyle said public works reviewed a list of concerns and prioritized projects for the spring. The province was asked to make those changes this summer, and he said that’s under consideration.

Doyle said safety concerns at the west end of Reeves Street were relayed, specifically the intersections at MacMaster Road and the NSCC Strait Area Campus. He said another recommendation was to eliminate one of the bridges at the turn-off to Granville Street. The town submitted a functional plan to the province that will be reviewed by the design team, said the CAO.

At the committee-of-the-whole session on March 19, Doyle said they will provide council with more details, as well as drawings. He asked public works officials to make a presentation to council and get feedback before anything is finalized. Doyle expects the report will be finished shortly.