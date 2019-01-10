Port Hawkesbury Councillors seek more Information on Destination Reeves Street Project

Port Hawkesbury town councillors have decided they will wait for more information before making a decision on a motion regarding the Destination Reeves Street Project.

Blaine MacQuarrie, the town’s newest councillor who was elected during a special election in December, was sworn in before January’s regular town council meeting Tuesday night. During the meeting, MacQuarrie introduced a motion to amend council’s proposal to remove the Reeves Street redesign, while moving forward with the remaining components.

Councillors voted to obtain more information of if that’s a possibility from their provincial and federal counterparts before making a final decision.

After the meeting, the town’s mayor, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she feels the $5 million project is important to the growth of the town in general.

Chisholm-Beaton said rather than being a rescinded motion, where MacQuarrie would need a 75 per cent in-favour vote from council, it’s being introduced as a notice of motion, which would only require a simple majority to pass at the council table.

Council will now try and get the answers they need from their funding partners, and discuss the motion during February’s regular meeting